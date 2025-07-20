India-Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 clash called off

An undated picture of India and Pakistan Champions team during the national anthem ahead of their World Championship of legends (WCL) 2024 match. - X

BIRMINGHAM: The much-anticipated fourth match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, scheduled for Sunday at Edgbaston, has officially been called off.

The announcement was made through a statement shared on the official social media handle of the WCL, confirming the cancellation of the marquee fixture.

“We at WCL have always cherished and loved cricket, and our only aim has been to give fans some good, happy moments,” the statement read.

“After hearing the news that the Pakistan hockey team will be coming to India this year, and seeing recent India vs Pakistan volleyball and other inter-nation fixtures, we thought of continuing with the India vs Pakistan match at WCL — just to create some happy memories for people around the globe.”

“However, we have decided to call off the India vs Pakistan match,” the statement added.

“We sincerely apologise for hurting sentiments and hope people will understand that all we ever wanted was to bring a few happy moments to the fans.”

Before the official announcement, reports emerged that five India cricketers have set a condition ahead of their clash against Pakistan, stating they will not participate if former all-rounder Shahid Afridi is included in the squad or even enters the stadium premises.

According to sources, former Indian all-rounders Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Suresh Raina, along with veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh and ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan, have raised strong objections to Afridi’s presence and have formally conveyed their stance to the tournament organisers.

Indian media reports further claim that Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan have already withdrawn from the match, citing political tensions and public sentiment.

Additionally, Shikhar Dhawan had engaged in verbal spats on social media with the former Pakistan captain over his previous anti-India remarks.

Dhawan confirmed his withdrawal through a story shared on his Instagram feed.

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts, led by Mohammad Hafeez, won the WCL 2025 opener against the England Champions by a narrow margin of five runs.

Chasing 161, England were restricted to 155-3 in 20 overs, courtesy of a tight final over by Sohail Khan, who successfully defended 16 runs and conceded only 10 to secure the victory for his side.

Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Fawad Alam, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Rumman Raees, Amir Yamin and Sohail Khan.

India Champions squad for WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Gurkeerat Maan, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Pawan Negi.