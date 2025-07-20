Rain threat looms over India-Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 clash

The collage of photos shows India champions captain Yuvraj Singh (Left) plays a shot against Pakistan Champions during the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 match and an undated picture of Edgbaston ground covered due to rain. - WCL/AFP

BIRMINGHAM: A rain threat looms over the highly anticipated India-Pakistan Champions clash at Edgbaston on Sunday, in the fourth match of season two of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025.

According to weather forecasts, the match day is expected to be mostly cloudy with intermittent morning showers.

Temperatures are projected to hover around 22°C, with a RealFeel of 22°C in the sun and a cooler 20°C in shaded areas. Winds will blow from the south at 15 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 39 km/h.

There is a 90% chance of rainfall, amounting to approximately 7.4 mm over two hours, along with a 20% chance of thunderstorms.

Cloud cover is expected to remain dense at 93%, resulting in gloomy playing conditions, though the UV index will stay moderate at 3.

Adding to the tension, reports have emerged that five senior Indian players have issued an ultimatum to the tournament organisers: they will not play if former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is included in the squad or is even present at the venue.

The players—Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan—have reportedly voiced strong objections, citing Afridi's past anti-India remarks.

Sources suggest Harbhajan and Yusuf, who have ties to Indian political circles, have taken a particularly firm stance.

The controversy has been further fuelled by recent social media spats between Afridi and Dhawan, intensifying tensions in the lead-up to this marquee contest.

On the cricketing front, the Pakistan Champions, led by Mohammad Hafeez, come into the game with momentum, having edged out England Champions by five runs in the tournament opener.

Sohail Khan’s disciplined final over proved decisive in defending a target of 161.

The two sides last met during the inaugural WCL in 2024. In the league stage, Pakistan dominated with a 68-run win, powered by explosive half-centuries from Kamran Akmal (77), Sharjeel Khan (72), and Shoaib Malik (51).

However, India Champions had the final say, clinching the trophy with a five-wicket victory in the final, thanks to Ambati Rayudu’s crucial fifty and Anureet Singh’s three-wicket haul.

Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Fawad Alam, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Rumman Raees, Amir Yamin and Sohail Khan.

India Champions squad for WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Gurkeerat Maan, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Pawan Negi.