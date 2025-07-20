Weather update ahead of first Bangladesh-Pakistan T20I in Dhaka

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris plays a shot during their second T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. — PCB

MIRPUR: The opening T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the hosts seeking revenge after suffering a 3-0 whitewash in the previous series held in Pakistan.

However, the series opener faces a significant threat from rain, as light to heavy showers are forecast before and after the match in Dhaka.

During the match hours, the temperature is expected to hover around 31°C, with a RealFeel of 37°C. Winds will blow from the south-southwest at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 19 km/h.

The humidity level will stand at 77%, creating extremely humid conditions. Cloud cover will be nearly total at 99%, with a cloud ceiling of 1,200 meters. Rainfall of around 1.7 mm is predicted, and visibility is expected to be around 8 km.

Around 8:00 PM Bangladesh time, the temperature is expected to slightly drop to 30°C, though the RealFeel will remain at 37°C. Winds will shift to a southerly direction at 11 km/h, with gusts remaining steady at 19 km/h.

Humidity will rise to 79%, maintaining dangerously humid conditions. Rain intensity is expected to decrease, with only 0.3 mm of rainfall predicted. Cloud cover will remain at 99%, but the cloud ceiling is expected to rise to 2,100 meters.

It is pertinent to mention that the second and third T20Is are scheduled to be played at the same venue on July 22 and 24, respectively.

The two teams last faced each other in May this year, where Pakistan completed a clean sweep at home.

In total, Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 22 times in T20 internationals, with Pakistan winning 19 matches and Bangladesh securing victory on just three occasions.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Bangladesh squad for Pakistan T20Is: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Naim Sheikh, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Md Saifuddin.