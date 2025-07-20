Five Indian players threaten to pull out off WCL 2025 clash against Pakistan

An undated photo of India Champions squad. - Instagram/WCLIndiaChampions

Five India Champions cricketers have set a condition ahead of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 clash against Pakistan, stating they will not participate if former all-rounder Shahid Afridi is included in the squad or even enters the stadium premises.

The high-profile WCL match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Birmingham, but uncertainty looms over the participation of key Indian players due to their objection to Afridi’s presence.

According to sources, former Indian all-rounders Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Suresh Raina, along with veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh and ex-opener Shikhar Dhawan, have raised strong objections to Afridi’s presence and have formally conveyed their stance to the tournament organisers.

Indian media reports further claim that Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan have already withdrawn from the match, citing political tensions and public sentiment.

The move follows growing calls in India to sever all cricketing ties with Pakistan due to strained diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Sources indicate that Harbhajan and Yusuf, both of whom maintain close ties with Indian political circles, were particularly adamant about not playing under the current circumstances.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in more than a decade.

The backlash has intensified amid reports that the current Indian team head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has also publicly advocated for a complete cricketing boycott of Pakistan.

Additionally, Shikhar Dhawan had engaged in verbal spats on social media with the former Pakistan captain over his previous anti-India remarks.

Dhawan confirmed his withdrawal through a story shared on his Instagram feed.

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts, led by Mohammad Hafeez, won the WCL 2025 opener against the England Champions by a narrow margin of five runs.

Chasing 161, England were restricted to 155-3 in 20 overs, courtesy of a tight final over by Sohail Khan, who successfully defended 16 runs and conceded only 10 to secure the victory for his side.

Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Fawad Alam, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Rumman Raees, Amir Yamin and Sohail Khan.

India Champions squad for WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Gurkeerat Maan, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Abhimanyu Mithun, and Pawan Negi.