BCCI threatens to boycott Asia Cup as Naqvi to attend ICC AGM virtually

LAHORE: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has threatened to pull out of this year’s Asia Cup over Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s decision to attend the ongoing International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually, Indian media reported on Friday.

Currently, PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sameer Ahmed Syed is representing Pakistan in person at the ICC meeting — taking place from July 17 to 20 — in Singapore, where representatives from major Asian cricket boards are present.

This year's conference is particularly significant, as it marks the first time ICC Chairman Jay Shah, who recently assumed office, will preside over the meeting.

Naqvi, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has opted to participate in the ICC meeting virtually from Pakistan. This decision has fuelled tensions, particularly after Naqvi scheduled a separate ACC meeting in Dhaka, a move strongly disapproved by India along with Afghanistan, Oman, and Sri Lanka.

Indian media reports suggest that any decision at the Dhaka meeting in the absence of India, Afghanistan, Oman, and Sri Lanka will be considered insignificant.

The core of India's demand revolves around a change in the venue for the upcoming ACC meeting, with the tournament's future reportedly hinging on this alteration. However, sources close to the ACC indicate that Naqvi remains resolute in his decision not to change the meeting venue.

The Asia Cup is tentatively scheduled for September in the T20 format, with India set to host the tournament.

Speculations about India potentially withdrawing from the tournament due to heightened tensions had previously circulated, but Shah, who previously served as secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has dismissed such reports.

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the ACC has offered member countries the flexibility to participate in the Asia Cup meeting online if direct attendance is not feasible.

Despite this concession, the threat of a full-blown Asia Cup boycott looms large, raising concerns about the immediate future of one of cricket's most anticipated regional tournaments.