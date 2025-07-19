ICC discusses expanding T20 World Cup to 32 teams

India captain Rohit Sharma (second from left) flips the coin as Pakistan's Babar Azam (second from right) looks on at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9, 2024. — ICC

SINGAPORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday, discussed expanding the men’s T20 World Cup to 32 teams during its Annual General Meeting (AGM), underway here until July 20.

According to a report, the apex cricketing body formed a six-member ‘working group’ to explore the possible expansion.

The group will be led by New Zealand’s Roger Twose, while featuring representatives from leading cricket nations India, Australia and England.

The latest edition of the men’s T20 World Cup, held in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) in 2024, featured 20 teams, and the numbers will remain the same for the upcoming edition, set to be played next year.

The potential increase in the number of teams for the T20I mega event is reportedly due to Italy’s qualification for next year’s edition, as the apex cricketing body believes it underlined the sport’s depth beyond traditional markets.

Meanwhile, the number of teams for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will see 14 sides competing for the prestigious title in the 2027 edition, will remain the same.

The 2027 edition of cricket’s biggest tournament is already set to feature more teams than the previous two editions, each comprised of 10 sides.

Furthermore, the newly-formed working group will also deliberate on the implementation of the two-tier structure for Test cricket, with the promotion and relegation besides the distribution of funds remaining as the pressing points.

For the unversed, the proposal of a two-tier structure for the longest format gained significant momentum, fuelled by record crowds for last year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India, which saw an attendance of 837,879 spectators.

With a large following in these countries, the idea was now being seriously considered by the ICC, led by chairman Jay Shah.

According to previous media reports, the proposed top division of Test cricket would consist of seven teams: South Africa, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The second division would include the West Indies, Bangladesh, Ireland, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.