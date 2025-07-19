South Africa down West Indies in WCL 2025 bowl-out thriller

South Africa Champions' players celebrate winning their World Championship of Legends 2025 match against West Indies Champions after bowl-out at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 19, 2025. — Livestream screengrab

BIRMINGHAM: South Africa Champions made a sensational start to their World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 campaign as they registered a thrilling bowl-out victory over West Indies Champions here at Edgbaston on Saturday.

In a match that was reduced to 11 overs per side, Proteas captain AB de Villiers won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Batting first, the West Indies accumulated 79/5 in their allotted 11 overs, courtesy of Lendl Simmons and wicketkeeper batter Chadwick Walton.

Simmons top-scored for the West Indies with 28 off 21, closely followed by Walton, who made an unbeaten 27 from as many deliveries.

Aaron Phangiso was the pick of the South Africa Champions bowlers, taking two wickets for 19 runs in his three overs, while Duanne Olivier, JJ Smut and Hardus Viljoen chipped in with one scalp apiece.

South Africa Champions needed to chase down 81 runs in their 11 overs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

In response, the Proteas could amass 80/6 as they failed to score nine runs off the final over, bowled by Fidel Edwards.

Sarel Erwee top-scored for South Africa in the run chase with 27 off 18 deliveries, laced with two fours and a six, while JP Duminy made 25 not out from 12 balls.

For West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell and Edwards bagged two wickets each, while Sulieman Benn made one scalp.

As the rain-hit fixture was tied, the two teams then contested in a bowl-out instead of a traditional super over.

South Africa Champions won the toss for the bowl-out and decided to bowl first, meaning the Proteas will deliver all of their five attempts and will set a target for the West Indies Champions.

The Proteas had a forgetful start to the bowl-out as Aaron Phangiso, Chris Morris and Hardus Viljoen failed to hit the stumps in their first three attempts.

The Proteas eventually opened their account through Smuts in the fourth attempt, while Wayne Parnell doubled the score through a well-crafted yorker.

The West Indies needed to hit three out of their five attempts, but failed completely in the bowl-out as none of their bowler could smash the stumps, meaning South Africa Champions open their WCL 2025 with a victory.