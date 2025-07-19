Hybrid model likely to decide teams’ qualification for LA28 cricket competition

Indian players celebrate winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024. — AFP

SINGAPORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to adopt a hybrid model as the qualification pathway for the sport’s long-awaited return to the Olympics at Los Angeles 2028 (LA28), international media reported on Saturday.

Cricket’s return to the Olympics — following its lone appearance in Paris in 1900 — will feature six teams in both the men’s and women’s competitions from July 12 to July 29, 2028.

Although the final decision has yet to be made regarding the qualification process, it is being reported that the ICC has decided to adopt a hybrid model – based on rankings as well as a qualifying event – during its Annual General Meeting (AGM), underway here until Sunday.

As per the model, top-ranked teams from four regions – Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa – will earn direct qualification, alongside hosts USA, who will represent the Americas.

The remaining team will then be determined through a qualifying tournament, while the allocation from the ICC T20I Rankings at a certain cut-off date has also emerged as the likely scenario.

If the aforementioned model gets formally adopted, it would put Pakistan's participation in the LA28 in doubt, and the 2009 champions will then have to participate in the qualifying event to vie for the solitary spot.

Whereas, the West Indies, comprised of several Caribbean countries, may hold their own regional qualifying tournament to determine which country would represent them in the Olympic qualifiers.

Notably, there have been concerns over costs and logistics for the qualifying event, which would further complicate cricket’s packed calendar.

For the women’s competition at the LA28, the upcoming T20 World Cup may determine which six teams head to the extravaganza.

Meanwhile, it remained unclear whether the USA women’s cricket team would earn direct qualification on the virtue of being the hosts.

The ICC AGM also expressed its hope that the number of teams in each competition would be increased for the Brisbane Olympics 2032.