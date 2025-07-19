Hockey team's rebel against PHF 'not final', says captain Ammad Butt

Pakistan captain Ammad Butt in action during their FIH Nations Cup match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 16, 2025. — FIH

LAHORE: Pakistan men’s hockey team’s captain Ammad Shakeel Butt on Saturday, shared that the senior players are yet to make a final decision on rebelling against the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) over the unpaid dues.

Butt, who has been a vocal critic of the PHF over the unpaid dues of the national team, acknowledged hearing murmurs about players’ likely rebellion against the federation but emphasised that the discussions are not final.

“There are rumours about players' revolt, but nothing is finalised yet. Whatever happens in this regard, we will inform the media,” said Butt.

The speculations began after the private conversation of the national hockey players was leaked online, during which they accused the PHF of dishonesty and misleading them, stating that the federation has now even stopped responding to their concerns.

"The federation has always misled us and kept us in the dark. Now, they don’t even bother to reply, which is unacceptable," said the players.

"We need someone who at least responds to us and listens. We’ve always been assured of receiving our daily allowances, but those promises have never been fulfilled," the players added.

During the conversation, Butt had also assured the players that he would work to resolve the matter soon.

"The players have been treated unfairly, and I will bring everything to light," Butt told his teammates.

In light of his remarks during his private conversation with the teammates, Butt claimed that the PHF is planning to penalise him, but reiterated that he stands by his statement.

“I heard that the federation is considering taking action against me, but no action has been taken yet,” Butt stated.

“I stick to what I said in the audio. Fulfil the commitments made to the players. What I said in the audio is absolutely correct and may as well become the reality.

“I will make such comments again if necessary.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan hockey team, which won a silver medal at the Nations Hockey Cup in Malaysia, have still not received their daily allowances.

Sources revealed that each player is owed approximately PKR 500,000 in unpaid daily allowances.

They also stated that there has been no progress on resolving the matter and that PHF officials have stopped responding altogether.

Sources further added that international daily allowances were not paid during the FIH Nations Cup, which has caused growing frustration among players. The continued silence from the federation has only added to their anger.

Furthermore, the players have also not received allowances for the training camps held in two phases in Islamabad.

Sources noted that players are entitled to PKR 30,000 per day for international duties and PKR 3,000 per day for domestic activities.