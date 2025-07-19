Shahid Aslam set for another stint in Pakistan coaching setup

An undated picture of former Pakistan first-class cricketer and coach Shahid Aslam - LinkedIn/Shahid Aslam

LAHORE: Former first-class cricketer Shahid Aslam on Saturday, was appointed as manager of coach education at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here for another stint.

Aslam, who has served in the role in the past, termed his reappointment an honour and shared that the coach education programme at the NCA is set for a major overhaul.

“It is an honour for me to return to the National Cricket Academy,” said Aslam. “I have worked as a manager of coach education previously as well.

“The coach education programme will now be revamped.”

For the unversed, Aslam has been a familiar face in the Pakistan coaching setup as he has previously served in multiple roles for the national men’s cricket team and also as the head of the national women’s side.

His most recent affiliation with the national men’s cricket team was last year when he was appointed as their batting coach for the white-ball tour to Zimbabwe.

Sources had suggested that Shahid Aslam would serve as the permanent batting coach in light of the national team’s woes in the department, especially in their away T20I series against Australia.

Reliable sources had further added that Aslam was recommended for the role by former interim white-ball head coach Aqib Javed, considering his vast experience of training the batters.

The former first-class cricketer, however, was later removed from the role and is now set for another stint as the manager of coach education at the NCA.

Muhammad Hanif Malik will serve as the national men’s team’s batting coach during their upcoming three-match away series against Bangladesh, scheduled to get underway on Sunday.

Malik was given the role ahead of the Green Shirts’ home T20I series against the Tigers in May.