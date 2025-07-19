Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez arrested for firing

An undated picture of Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez. — X/@DiegoSanchezUFC

ALBUQUERQUE: Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez, the winner of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter, was arrested on Thursday in New Mexico for allegedly firing a gun out of the passenger window of a moving vehicle.

According to international media, Sanchez's bail has not been granted after his arrest on charges of shooting from a motor vehicle and also using a deadly weapon.

Sanchez was allegedly involved in leaning out of a car window from the passenger seat and shooting into the air while passing by an accident.

Police followed the car and arrested Sanchez, although he denied firing the shot, he accepted the presence of the gun in the vehicle.

He remains in custody, with a magistrate still to decide bail for the veteran fighter.

The driver of the vehicle was not arrested.

Additionally, it was also reported that at some point, Sanchez started laughing while speaking to authorities.

The fighter was released by the UFC in 2020 after a poor performance, following a public dispute between his manager and the UFC.

Sanchez last competed in 2023 in bare-knuckle boxing and is scheduled to continue.

He rose to fame with the UFC following his appearance on the first season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2004.