Sundhage hails Euro campaign as turning point for Switzerland women’s football

Switzerland coach Pia Sundhage on the pitch before the match in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on July 18, 2025. — Reuters

BERN: Switzerland head coach Pia Sundhage expressed pride and optimism despite her side's 2-0 defeat to Spain in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Euro on Friday, calling the campaign a potential turning point for women’s football in the country.

Spain booked their place in the semi-finals with a composed performance at Bern’s Wankdorf Stadium, with Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina netting the goals that sealed the victory.

While visibly disappointed with the result, Sundhage acknowledged Spain’s quality and praised her own team’s efforts.

“I am disappointed that I have to go back home,” Sundhage admitted during the post-match press conference.

“But the atmosphere in the locker room and the way we played in the first half tells me this is a good team.”

Despite the loss, the Swiss team enjoyed tremendous support throughout the tournament. Over 30,000 fans packed the Wankdorf Stadium for the quarterfinal and stayed well beyond the final whistle to applaud the players, reflecting the growing interest in women's football across the country.

Sundhage underlined the significance of the crowd’s support and the visibility the tournament brought to the women's game.

“Spain are the world champions. We tried our best, and that’s what matters most. I am very proud of Switzerland,” she said.

“If you look at the people coming to the games, it’s been phenomenal.”

The veteran coach became emotional while reflecting on the larger impact of the tournament.

“It’s been a once-in-a-lifetime feeling, very emotional. And they did not leave they stayed. That shows me there are people in Switzerland who believe in women’s football. I’m very grateful for that.”