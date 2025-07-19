Spain cruise past Switzerland to reach women’s Euro semi final

Spain's Catalina Coll and Ona Batlle celebrate after the match against Switzerland in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on July 18, 2025. — Reuters

BERN: Spain secured a spot in the UEFA Women’s Euro semi-final with a commanding 2-0 victory over hosts Switzerland at the Wankdorf Stadium on Friday, thanks to goals from Athenea del Castillo and Claudia Pina.

For over an hour, Switzerland managed to hold off Spain’s attacking pressure, showing discipline in defence while looking for opportunities to counter.

However, Spain slowly took control of the match, dominating possession and creating chances, eventually finding the breakthrough they had been pressing for.

In the 66th minute, Aitana Bonmatí delivered a moment of magic to unlock the Swiss defence. With a flash of creativity, she executed a rabona pass to substitute Athenea del Castillo, who made no mistake in guiding the ball past Swiss goalkeeper Livia Peng to make it 1-0.

Just five minutes later, Spain doubled their lead through Claudia Pina. The forward received the ball on the edge of the box and curled a sensational shot into the top corner, leaving Peng rooted to the spot and sparking celebrations among the Spanish players and fans.

After the match, Athenea shared her delight at both the result and the team’s performance, particularly praising the support they received from the crowd.

“We are very happy to have reached the semi-finals. The team gave it their all. The atmosphere was spectacular, and hopefully it can be repeated,” she said.

“The team created many chances but we didn’t convert them. We got a bit stuck, but in the end, we managed to get the win.”

The match ended with more drama as Spain’s Alexia Putellas missed a late penalty and Switzerland’s Noelle Maritz was sent off with a straight red card in stoppage time following a reckless challenge.