'Rahul could dominate Test cricket over next few years', says Ravi Shastri

India's KL Rahul celebrates with teammate Rishabh Pant after scoring a half-century during the second day of their third Test against England at The Lord's in London on July 11, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday lauded KL Rahul’s recent form in Test cricket, attributing the opener’s run-scoring streak to a subtle but vital technical adjustment.

Speaking to the ICC digital, Shastri said Rahul’s current form was a long time coming, considering his natural talent.

“I think there was not one person in the world who denied his potential and said that he was not talented,” Shastri stated.

“What annoyed people was, with that kind of talent, he was not delivering. And in this series, you're seeing the best of Rahul.”

Shastri highlighted a technical tweak that has helped Rahul unlock his best in the red-ball format.

“What I am seeing is a slight adjustment he's made with his front foot — in his stance and while defending,” Shastri explained.

“It just opened up a bit, which allows his bat to come through cleanly. Even when he's hitting it towards mid-wicket, it's the full face of the blade.”

He elaborated that Rahul’s old habits such as closing the bat face and falling across, often led to dismissals via LBW or being bowled.

“Now, he doesn’t need to close the face of the blade and get into trouble like before. He looks much more balanced and technically sound.”

Shastri believed Rahul is now entering his prime and could dominate Test cricket over the next few years if he maintains this form.

“He’s at his prime. He’s got to make these next three or four years count,” Shastri said.

“I see him getting a lot of hundreds because he’s also playing a lot of cricket in India. Whatever his average is now, I think he should be close to 50 going forward," he concluded.