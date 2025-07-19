Andre Russell reveals proudest moment of his international career

An undated picture of Andre Russell. — AFP

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell on Saturday identified his match-winning innings in the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 semi-final against India in Mumbai as the proudest moment of his international career.

Reflecting on that moment in a Cricket West Indies interview, Russell said it stood out as the pinnacle of his career.

“Definitely [my best moment was] the 2016 World Cup, that semi-final game against India where I brought the team home, me and Lendl Simmons, and obviously the start that we got from the other batters,” Russell said.

“Chasing 190-plus in that semi-final in India, with the crowd supporting India only, that was already a bit of pressure, but the wicket was a very good wicket.

"The confidence that we had in the changing room and the batters that were left to come, it gave me the freedom and the confidence to go out and play the role that I did,” he added.

Russell also spoke about the emotional highs of winning two T20 World Cups with the West Indies and how those memories continue to move him.

“Obviously, two World Cups, it’s just a different emotion. You sleep, you wake up [on the morning after the final], and you realise you’ve only been sleeping for two hours.

"You feel well-rested because you just want to see what’s going on on the internet, you want to see all of those memories and all of those good comments,” he said.

He admitted that retirement stirs mixed emotions, especially when scrolling through social media tributes and fan messages.

“By just seeing the [social media] posts and seeing stuff going around on the internet, I get a bit emotional, to be honest,” Russell added.

“But, you know, decision already made, and I think I’ve done well enough to actually say, yes, that’s it for me towards international cricket.”

The 37-year-old will bid farewell to the international stage at home, as he is set to play his final two T20Is against Australia on July 20 and 22 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Sharing his thoughts on signing off at his home ground, Russell described it as a perfect conclusion to his career.

“It’s a pretty good feeling. I think, [from the] first time I came to Sabina Park as a kid, and then to actually walk on the grass and feel the atmosphere and look in the stands and everything, and [to] now.

"I’ve achieved so much out of cricket for the last couple of years. I did my best in every chance I got, representing West Indies.”

“I think it’s the perfect ground and the perfect series against a good team as well, Australia to end my international career,” he concluded.

For the unversed, Russell has announced his retirement from international cricket last week.

Russell, who made his international debut for West Indies in 2010, will make his last international appearance during the upcoming home T20I series against West Indies.

According to the CWI, the all-rounder will only feature in the first two T20Is, scheduled to be played at the Sabina Park here on July 20 and 22. He will be replaced by Matthew Forde for the remaining three matches.

It is pertinent to mention that Russell represented West Indies in one Test, 56 ODIs and 84 T20Is, piling up 2114 runs across formats with the help of seven half-centuries. He also has 132 international wickets to his name.

Russell was also a part of the West Indies sides that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.