‘Great to be back’, Conway shines on return to New Zealand T20I squad after year out

An Undated picture of Devon Conway. — ICC

HARARE: Devon Conway on Friday expressed his delight at returning to New Zealand’s T20I setup after more than a year on the sidelines, describing the experience as great following his comeback during the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the post-match press conference following the game against Zimbabwe, he expressed his delight at returning to the squad, calling it a great opportunity to represent the team once again.

“It’s great to be back in this environment. It’s been a while, so just getting the call-up to come back into the squad is fantastic.

"Obviously, Finn Allen’s injury is unfortunate, but for me, it’s nice to get that opportunity to be with the squad again and see a couple of faces I haven’t seen in a long time. And it was nice to contribute today to the win,” he said.

Conway acknowledged that the pitch offered more of a challenge than expected.

“There was a lot of steep bounce in the surface, which was a little bit unexpected, but we adjusted and thankfully we only had to chase 121 and managed to get across the line,” he said.

“With the new ball, especially their left-armer [Richard Ngarava], it was a massive challenge. They bashed that wicket really hard and got a lot of steep bounce out of it, so it made things pretty tough for us early on.”

This series also marks Conway’s first time working under New Zealand's new head coach Rob Walter, who left his role with South Africa’s white-ball teams to take on an all-format position with the Black Caps.

Conway has not yet indicated whether he will make himself available for those tournaments, but he had positive things to say about Walter’s coaching style so far.

“It’s just been a couple of days we’ve been with him, but his positive mindset around T20 cricket has been nice and clear for us batters,” he said.

“He’s brought positive energy and a slightly new way of thinking, so it’s nice to have him on board and start experimenting with how he operates as the head coach,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Conway last represented New Zealand in the format during the T20 World Cup over a year ago.

Since then, he had declined a central contract and was initially left out of the squad for the Zimbabwe series.

However, a foot injury to opener Finn Allen opened the door for his return, and Conway is making the most of the opportunity.