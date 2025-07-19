Nestory Irankunda joins Watford on five year deal

Bayern Munich's Nestory Irankunda in action against Tottenham Hotspur on August 3, 2024. — Reuters

Australian footballer Nestory Irankunda has officially joined English Championship side Watford on a five-year deal from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, the club announced on Friday.

While financial terms of the transfer have not been disclosed, the 19-year-old winger, who made his senior debut for the Socceroos in June, is regarded as one of Australia's most exciting young talents.

Watford sporting director Gian Luca Nani expressed his excitement about the signing, stating that Irankunda's potential made him a top target for several clubs.

"Nestory can be a very special player and we believe he can realise his potential here with us," said Nani.

"He was extremely sought-after, and thanks to our established scouting network and strong connections, we were able to stay ahead in the race to sign players of this calibre."

Irankunda made his professional debut at just 15 for Adelaide United during the 2021/22 A-League season. He rose to prominence after impressing in a friendly for an A-League All-Stars side against Barcelona.

Born in a Tanzanian refugee camp to Burundian parents, Irankunda moved to Australia as an infant. He made headlines earlier this year by becoming the second-youngest player ever to score for the Socceroos, netting in a World Cup qualifier against Palestine.

Australia recently secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, following a key victory over Saudi Arabia in Jeddah last month.

Irankunda made his fifth and most recent appearance for Australia in a 3–1 win over China in October last year during the Asian World Cup qualifiers. However, he has not been called up since by current head coach Tony Popovic.