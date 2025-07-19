Jorge Martin makes emotional return at Czech GP after injury layoff

Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates after finishing second place in the Catalunya Grand Prix on May 26, 2024. — Reuters

MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin on Friday shared his emotions after making a strong return to the track at the Czech Republic Grand Prix, having missed 10 of the season’s first 11 rounds due to injuries.

Martin was sidelined early in the year following a pre-season crash that left him with wrist and ankle injuries, causing him to miss the opening three rounds.

His misfortune continued in Qatar, where another crash in his first race back resulted in a collapsed lung and bruised ribs.

Despite the setbacks, Martin made a notable comeback at Brno, finishing an impressive fifth in Friday’s practice session of the Czech MotoGP.

“I missed this feeling a lot. I’m just focused. It was a really demanding day, with all these changing conditions on track. We had to stay really focused throughout,” Martin said.

“The dry line was narrow in some corners, which made it hard to be consistent. After being out for so many months, I definitely missed that consistency.”

The 2024 MotoGP World Champion described the top-five result as emotional, not because of the position alone, but because it marked his return to competition.

“It was really emotional after finishing in the top five, not just because of the result, but because I am back. I did a great job today, and I’m really happy,” he added.

Friday’s session also marked Martin’s first experience riding the Aprilia in wet conditions. He claimed his first MotoGP title last season with Pramac Racing before transferring to Aprilia.

Meanwhile, six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leads the riders’ championship standings with 344 points, followed by his younger brother Alex Marquez in second place with 261 points.