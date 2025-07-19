PHF tops list as PSB distributes grants to 23 sports federations

An undated picture of National Games. — PSB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Saturday distributed around PKR 102 million in grants to 23 national sports federations and associations during the fiscal year 2024-25, according to official documents released on its website.

The funding includes both annual and special grants, with seven federations receiving only special grants instead of regular annual allocations.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation was the top recipient, securing PKR 30.9 million (30,921,500) as a special grant. Sources revealed that PKR seven million from this amount was directly paid to the travel agent for players’ tickets by the PSB, bypassing the federation.

In a policy shift for the new fiscal year, the PSB will now disburse funds directly to vendors for hockey-related expenses rather than routing them through the PHF as PHF has yet to submitted details of previous expenditures.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan received the second-highest amount of over PKR 14.1 (14,175,000) million, all classified as a special grant.

Sources indicated that PKR 10 million of this amount was marked specifically for the training of elite athlete Arshad Nadeem by the PSB.

Other notable distribution included PKR seven million for the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (PKR two million annual, PKR five million special), PKR five million each for the Pakistan Volleyball, Handball and Squash Federations and PKR 4.1 million for the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation was granted PKR 3.25 million, while Kabaddi, Karate and Wrestling Federations each received PKR three million.

Mid-tier grants included PKR 2.5 million each for Bodybuilding and Tenpin Bowling, PKR 2.25 million for Table Tennis, and PKR two million for Winter Sports and Ju-Jitsu.

Smaller allocations of PKR 1.1 million were made to Badminton, Rugby, and Taekwondo Federations, while Judo, Sailing, Wushu, Billiards and Snooker Associations each received PKR one million.

The PSB’s total disbursement was comprised PKR 35.9 million in annual grants and PKR 66.1 million in special grants.

Full List of Fund Released to NFs. (2024-25):

1. Pakistan Hockey Federation – PKR 30,921,500 (Special)

2. Athletics Federation of Pakistan – PKR 14,175,000 (Special)

3. Pakistan Volleyball Federation – PKR 5,000,000 (Annual)

4. National Rifle Association of Pakistan – PKR 7,000,000 (PKR 2M Annual, PKR 5M Special)

5. Alpine Club of Pakistan – PKR 4,100,000 (Annual)

6. Pakistan Kabaddi Federation – PKR 3,000,000 (Annual)

7. Pakistan Tennis Federation – PKR 3,250,000 (Annual)

8. Pakistan Wrestling Federation – PKR 3,000,000 (Annual)

9. Pakistan Karate Federation – PKR 3,000,000 (Special)

10. Pakistan Handball Federation – PKR 5,000,000 (Special)

11. Pakistan Squash Federation – PKR 5,000,000 (Special)

12. Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation – PKR 2,500,000 (Annual)

13. Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation – PKR 2,500,000 (Annual)

14. Pakistan Table Tennis Federation – PKR 2,250,000 (Annual)

15. Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan – PKR 2,000,000 (Annual)

16. Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation – PKR 2,000,000 (Special)

17. Pakistan Judo Federation – PKR 1,000,000 (Special)

18. Pakistan Badminton Federation – PKR 1,100,000 (Annual)

19. Pakistan Rugby Union – PKR 1,100,000 (Annual)

20. Pakistan Taekwondo Federation – PKR 1,100,000 (Annual)

21. Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association – PKR 1,000,000 (Annual)

22. Pakistan Sailing Federation – PKR 1,000,000 (Annual)

23. Pakistan Wushu Federation – PKR 1,000,000 (Annual)

Total: PKR 101,996,500 (PKR 35.9M Annual, PKR 66.1M Special)