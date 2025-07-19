Trophy for Pakistan, Bangladesh T20I series unveiled

Bangladesh captain Liton Das (left) and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha pose with the trophy ahead of the T20I series in Dhaka on July 19, 2025. — BCB

DHAKA: The trophy for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh was unveiled in a ceremony held at a local hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

Captains from both sides, Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha and Bangladesh’s Liton Das, participated in a photo shoot with the trophy.

The T20I series is set to begin on Sunday, with the first match taking place at the iconic Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

For the unversed, the Pakistan squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh held its first training session here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

According to the details, the 15-member squad, which assembled here on Wednesday, kicked off training after a rest day on Thursday.

The national players took part in several batting, bowling and fielding drills under the supervision of the coaching staff, led by Mike Hesson.

The green shirts will play three T20Is against Bangladesh on July 20, 22 and 24, with Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium set to host all the matches.

The series marks a rematch between the two sides after their last encounter in May, where Pakistan sealed a 3-0 clean sweep at home.

Earlier this week, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially announced ticket prices for the upcoming series, with prices ranging from Tk 300 to Tk 3,500, catering to a wide range of fans.

The BCB has prioritised a digital-first approach for ticket distribution. Starting July 15, tickets will be available exclusively online through the official eTicket platform.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.

Bangladesh squad for Pakistan T20Is:

Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Naim Sheikh, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Md Saifuddin.

Series schedule in Bangladesh