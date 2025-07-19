'Babar, Rizwan are world class,' says Salman Agha ahead of Bangladesh T20I series

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Babar Azam pictured during the first ODI against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on March 29, 2025. On the right, Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha addresses a press conference at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on July 14, 2025. —AFP/Reporter

DHAKA: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha on Saturday expressed confidence in his team’s ability to deliver a strong performance in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, stating that the players are under no pressure and will play aggressive cricket.

Speaking to reporters in Dhaka on the eve of the first T20I, Salman termed the series a challenging one but hoped for a positive outcome.

He acknowledged the strength of the Bangladesh side, saying, “They are a competitive team and give tough challenges to their opponents at home and abroad, but we are also ready to play aggressive cricket.”

Salman added that having participated in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he and several other players have a good understanding of the local conditions.

He noted that the team had also trained accordingly during their preparatory camp in Karachi, with pitches made to simulate the conditions in Dhaka.

“Understanding the conditions is key. We have prepared to adapt our game according to the pitch and match situations. Our experience from playing in the BPL gives us an edge here,” he said.

The captain also praised senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, calling them world-class cricketers who have consistently performed for Pakistan.

He emphasised that the current squad has the right mix of players to play attacking T20 cricket.

“Babar and Rizwan are world-class. They’ve served Pakistan incredibly well. T20 cricket is evolving every six months, every year.

"We have players in the squad who match the style of cricket we want to play. There’s no pressure, our focus is solely on playing good cricket in this series,” he concluded.

For the unversed, the trophy for the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh was unveiled in a ceremony held at a local hotel in Dhaka on Saturday.

Captains from both sides, Pakistan’s Salman Ali Agha and Bangladesh’s Liton Das, participated in a photo shoot with the trophy.

The green shirts will play three T20Is against Bangladesh on July 20, 22 and 24, with Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium set to host all the matches.

The series marks a rematch between the two sides after their last encounter in May, where Pakistan sealed a 3-0 clean sweep at home.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.

Series schedule in Bangladesh

16 July – Pakistan men’s team arrival

20 July – First T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

22 July – Second T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)

24 July – Third T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka (6pm local time)