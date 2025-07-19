PHF under scrutiny as PSB seeks details of foreign visits, fund usage

Undated picture of Pakistan players celebrating after scoring a goal - PHF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Saturday asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to provide a complete record of foreign trips undertaken by its president and secretary, along with details of all related financial expenditures.

The directive follows rising concerns over financial transparency and the alleged non-payment of allowances to national players during international tours.

In an official letter sent to the PHF, the PSB clarified that it is the responsibility of the federation, not the Sports Board, to bear the costs of travel and daily allowances for players and officials.

The letter cited the recent Nations Cup held in Malaysia, during which national players reportedly did not receive their TA/DA despite assurances and available funds.

According to the PSB, the PHF has failed to provide any official documentation regarding the utilisation of government funds disbursed last year.

It noted that both the PHF president and secretary were repeatedly reminded both verbally and in writing to share financial records, but no satisfactory response was received.

The PHF acknowledged in writing that it held sufficient funds in its bank accounts on May 30, 2025. However, despite this admission, players did not receive their entitled allowances.

Another formal explanation was sought on July 20, but no reply had been received at the time of reporting.

The PSB emphasised that if the PHF is facing a financial crisis, it must first submit complete records before seeking any further assistance.

Among the documents requested are six months of bank statements, details of all foreign visits made by the federation’s top officials, and itemised accounts of the expenses incurred during those trips.

Geo News has obtained a copy of letter sent by PSB to PHF.

The Sports Board has also asked for details about the establishment of a new PHF office in Islamabad, including proof of approval from the federation’s executive board for the move.

These demands reflect the PSB’s growing push for financial accountability within national sports federations. A copy of the letter has been obtained by Geo News, confirming the PSB’s intention to pursue the matter rigorously.