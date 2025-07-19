Pelicans' Derik Queen undergoes wrist surgery, set to miss start of training camp

Derik Queen stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 13th pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on Jun 25, 2025. — Reuters

NEW ORLEANS: New Orleans Pelicans first-round draft pick Derik Queen is expected to miss the start of training camp after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, the team announced on Friday.

The injury occurred on Tuesday during the Pelicans’ NBA Summer League game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Las Vegas.

Queen was later diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament, a critical ligament that stabilises the wrist and promptly underwent surgery to address the issue.

The procedure was successfully performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles, California.

The Pelicans confirmed that Queen will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks, meaning he is likely to miss the beginning of training camp and potentially a portion of the preseason.

“The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward/center Derik Queen underwent successful surgery to address a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist,” the team stated.

“The surgery was performed this morning by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles. Queen sustained the injury during the Pelicans’ Summer League contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 15. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks.”

Queen had shown promise in the Summer League prior to his injury, averaging 14.0 points and 11.0 rebounds over three games.

A standout at the University of Maryland, Queen was named the 2024–25 Big Ten Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in 36 starts. He was acquired by the Pelicans in a draft-night trade from the Atlanta Hawks.