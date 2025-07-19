Abdullah Shafique shines as Yorkshire thump Leicestershire in Vitality Blast clash

Abdullah Shafique of Yorkshire bats during the Vitality Blast Men match between Yorkshire and Lancashire Lighting at Headingley on July 17, 2025 in Leeds, England. - ECB

LEICESTER: A composed half-century from Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique led Yorkshire to a thrilling two-wicket win over Shan Masood’s Leicestershire in a Vitality Blast encounter played here at Leicester on Friday.

Leicestershire, after being sent in to bat first by Yorkshire captain Dawid Malan, were bowled out for 185 in 18.5 overs.

The innings featured valuable contributions from Rehan Ahmed and Ben Cox, both scoring 43 runs.

Skipper Louis Kimber added late momentum with a brisk 27 off just 12 balls, including two sixes and as many fours.

However, Shan Masood failed to convert his start, managing 21 off 14 deliveries with a six and three boundaries.

Leicestershire struggled to maintain partnerships, with five batters failing to reach double figures.

Yorkshire’s bowling was led by Matt Milnes and Will Sutherland, who took three wickets apiece. Dan Moriarty and Jordan Thompson chipped in with two wickets each to contain the hosts.

Chasing 186, Yorkshire’s innings was anchored by a stellar 64-run knock from Abdullah Shafique off 38 balls.

His innings included four sixes and four fours and proved pivotal in steadying the side after early stumbles.

Matthew Revis supported the chase with a rapid 52 off 32 deliveries, featuring three sixes and four fours, helping Yorkshire stay ahead of the required run rate.

Sutherland (18) and James Wharton (14) also made valuable contributions lower down the order. Thompson and Milnes both added 12 runs each to help seal the victory in the final over.

For Leicestershire, Logan van Beek was the standout bowler, taking 3/35 in his four overs.

Ian Holland impressed with 2/19, including a maiden over, while Josh Hull also claimed two wickets. Rehan picked up one scalp.