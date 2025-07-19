Robert Jr, Quero star as White Sox down Pirates in MLB clash

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and designated hitter Andrew Benintendi (right) celebrate after both players scored runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park on Jul 18, 2025. — Reuters

PITTSBURGH: Luis Robert Jr. and Edgar Quero powered the Chicago White Sox to a dominant 10-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Friday.

Quero set the tone early, blasting two solo home runs in the first inning off Pirates starter Bailey Falter. Robert Jr. continued the momentum with his 10th homer of the season in the fourth inning, capping off an impressive offensive display.

Jonathan Cannon was solid on the mound for Chicago, limiting Pittsburgh to just one run on five hits over seven innings, earning his second straight win.

The White Sox offense stayed hot in the later innings, scoring two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh. Michael A.

Taylor delivered a bases-clearing double in the seventh, helping Chicago match its second-highest run total of the season.

Andrew Benintendi and Colson Montgomery also had standout performances, each recording two hits and two RBIs. Robert Jr. made an impact on defense as well, making a spectacular diving catch in left field to rob Isiah Kiner-Falefa of a potential double in the third inning.

For the Pirates, Oneil Cruz drove in the team’s only run and led the offense with two hits and a stolen base, his 30th of the season.

Falter struggled on the mound, surrendering four runs over four innings. Reliever Braxton Ashcraft did not fare much better, walking four and allowing two more runs in the sixth.

White Sox pitcher Adrian Houser will aim for his fourth consecutive win on Saturday, while Pirates rookie Mike Burrows continues to search for his first win in seven appearances six starts.