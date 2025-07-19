Pakistani Mountaineer Iftikhar Hussain passes away during K2 expedition

Undated picture of Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Iftikhar. — Reporter

SKARDU: Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Iftikhar Hussain tragically lost his life after being struck by an avalanche on K2, the world’s second-highest peak, while three foreign climbers sustained minor injuries and were safely rescued.

According to deputy commissioner Shigar, Arif Hussain, the incident occurred on July 18 at approximately 2:30 PM near camp one, about 500 meters above the base camp.

The avalanche hit four climbers, three foreigners and local climber Iftikhar Hussain Sadpara, Skardu.

Officials confirmed that while two foreign climbers returned safely to the advanced base camp, one sustained minor injuries.

Unfortunately, Iftikhar Hussain was caught in the avalanche. His body was later recovered and brought down to base camp.

In the aftermath, the expedition outfitter submitted a formal request to Major General Irfan Arshad HI (M), President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, and Askari Aviation for a mercy helicopter operation to transport the deceased's body to Skardu.

The request was approved by the General Headquarters (GHQ) on humanitarian grounds and Pakistan Army Aviation is currently conducting the repatriation.

Major General Irfan Arshad expressed his deep condolences to the family, friends and fellow mountaineers of Iftikhar Hussain and has assured full support during this time of profound loss.

For the unversed, in a tragic turn of events, Klara Kolouchova, a Czech mountaineer and the first woman from her country to summit both Mount Everest and K2, died after a fall on Nanga Parbat on July 04, 2025.

The 46-year-old climber reportedly fell between Camp I and Camp II in the early hours of Thursday. Authorities suspect that an oxygen cylinder explosion may have caused the fatal accident.

According to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. local time.

Kolouchova was part of a seven-member expedition, including her husband, which had arrived in Pakistan on June 15 and reached base camp two days later.

Klara Kolouchova rose to international prominence as the first Czech woman to summit both Everest and K2.

Her attempt on Nanga Parbat, Pakistan’s ninth-highest and the world’s ninth-tallest mountain, was part of her quest to climb all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks.