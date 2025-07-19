'No one wants to lose against India,' says IBSF Masters Champion Asif

IBSF World Masters Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif speaks after his victory over India in the final in Manama, Bahrain, on July 19, 2025. — Screengrab

MANAMA: IBSF World Masters Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif expressed his delight after clinching his sixth world title, revealing that he was under immense pressure to win the final at all costs.

In a video message following his victory, Asif said that matches against India always carry high expectations, and no player wants to lose such a high-stakes encounter.

"Whenever there’s a Pakistan-India match, public expectations rise significantly. Winning and losing is part of the game, but nobody wants to lose this kind of match," he said.

Asif admitted that facing an Indian opponent in the final added to the pressure and he felt a strong determination to emerge victorious.

"There was pressure to win this match no matter what. Viewers may not have realised it, but the match was extremely tough," he said.

Asif expressed his ambition to continue his winning streak in upcoming events, particularly in the Six-Red Masters Tournament.

"Alhamdulillah, I’ve won my sixth world title. I’m happy to dedicate another title to Pakistan. I hope to perform even better in the Six-Red event than I did in the Masters," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s seasoned cueist Muhammad Asif added another feather to his cap as he edged past India’s Brijesh Damani 4-3 to win the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship here at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain on Friday.

Asif, who had earlier lost against Damani in the group stage, got off to a commanding start to the summit clash by clinching the first two frames.

Damani, however, responded strongly by winning three consecutive frames and securing a crucial lead.

But Asif displayed great resilience as he clinched the sixth frame comprehensively to force the match into the decider.

In the seventh and final frame, Asif completely outclassed Damani and avenged his group-stage 3-0 thrashing with a 98-37, 75-55, 0-80, 49-52, 41-64, 91-29 and 78-9 victory.

The IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship marked Muhammad Asif’s sixth world title as the 36-year-old has won two team and three individual titles during his glittering career.