Afghanistan likely to host Bangladesh for T20I series in UAE: reports

Afghanistan are likely to host Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October 2025, international media reported on Friday.

According to a report, the tour dates have yet to be officially confirmed, but the series is expected to take place after the Asia Cup in September and before Bangladesh host West Indies for six white-ball matches starting in the third week of October.

The T20Is will complete the white-ball leg of what was initially planned as a full-format series, which included two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

That series was originally slated to be held in Greater Noida, India, but was postponed due to weather concerns and Bangladesh’s congested calendar.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh eventually played the ODI leg in November 2024, with Afghanistan clinching the series 2-1.

According to a report, both the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remain in talks to reschedule the postponed Test matches for a later date in 2026.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February, March 2026.

For Afghanistan, the series will help fill a scheduling gap between the Asia Cup and a full tour of Zimbabwe at the end of October, followed by a T20I series against West Indies and New Zealand in the lead-up to the World Cup.

The series will also mark the first T20I meeting between Afghanistan and Bangladesh since their clash at the T20 World Cup in June 2024 in Kingstown, where Afghanistan secured a dramatic win to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup for the first time in their history.