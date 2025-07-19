Guyana Amazon Warriors rout Rangpur Riders to lift GSL trophy despite Iftikhar's effort

Rangpur Riders’ Iftikhar Ahmed plays an aggressive shot during the Global Super League final against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence on July 19, 2025. — GSL

PROVIDENCE: Guyana Amazon Warriors produced a clinical all-round performance to defeat Rangpur Riders by 32 runs and claim the Global Super League (GSL) 2025 title here at Guyana on Friday, despite a spirited effort from Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed.

After winning the toss, Warriors captain Imran Tahir elected to bat first, a decision that paid off handsomely.

The Caribbean side posted a formidable total of 196/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to powerful contributions from Johnson Charles and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Charles was in fine form, smashing 67 runs off 48 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and a six, before being forced to retire hurt.

Gurbaz then took charge of the innings, blasting 66 runs from just 38 balls, with four sixes and six fours, propelling his team toward a strong finish.

Late fireworks came from Romario Shepherd, who hammered 28 runs off just nine balls with three sixes and a four, while Sherfane Rutherford added 19 runs.

Rangpur's bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs, although Iftikhar Ahmed was economical, conceding only 12 runs in two overs and taking one wicket.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Khaleel Ahmed also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In response, Rangpur Riders were bowled out for 164 in 19.5 overs, falling short of the 197-run target despite several spirited efforts.

Iftikhar Ahmed once again stood out, top-scoring with a fiery 46 off 29 balls, laced with four sixes and a four.

Saif Hasan played a useful hand with 41 off 26 deliveries, including three sixes and as many boundaries, while Mahidul Islam Ankon scored 30.

However, the rest of the batting lineup faltered, with seven players failing to reach double figures, a collapse that ultimately cost Rangpur their title hopes.

For the Warriors, Dwaine Pretorius was the standout bowler, claiming 3/37 runs in his four overs.

Veteran spinner Imran Tahir and Gudakesh Motie took two wickets each, while Moeen Ali grabbed one to cap off a disciplined bowling performance.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was named Player of the Match for his blistering 66 off 38 balls for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, while Imran Tahir, who took 14 wickets in the tournament, was awarded Player of the tournament.