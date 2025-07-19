PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to attend ICC annual meeting virtually: sources

An undated picture of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi. — PCB

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi will attend in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual meeting via video link, sources confirmed on Friday.

According to sources, PCB chief Operating Officer (COO) Sameer Ahmed Syed is currently in Singapore to represent Pakistan in person, while the chairman of PCB will join the proceedings online.

The ICC’s annual meetings, taking place in Singapore from July 17 to 20, are expected to feature several key discussions concerning the future of the game. The final session is scheduled for July 20.

This year’s conference is particularly significant, as it marks the first time ICC chairman Jay Shah, who recently assumed office, will preside over the meeting.

The gathering is anticipated to include high-level deliberations on changes to playing conditions, governance structures and financial models.

A key agenda item will be the review of recommendations put forward by the ICC Cricket Committee, chaired by former Indian captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

These proposals are likely to influence upcoming decisions on the sport’s regulatory and competitive frameworks.

Additionally, the meeting may address governance reform proposals submitted by the World Cricket Association (WCA), formerly known as the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA).

These proposals advocate for a comprehensive overhaul of the ICC’s governance structure and a reassessment of its financial distribution model.

However, despite gaining attention, sources suggest that the likelihood of these reforms being adopted remains low due to limited support from key full-member boards.

Another important proposal expected to be discussed involves the restructuring of the U-19 Men’s World Cup.

The ICC is considering transitioning the tournament from its traditional 50-over format to the T20 format, bringing it in line with the recently introduced U-19 Women’s World Cup.