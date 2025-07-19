Inter Miami coach prefers 'rest' for players instead of All-Star Game

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with defender Jordi Alba (18) after scoring his second goal against Nashville SC during the second half at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on July 12, 2025. — Reuters

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano said he would prefer ‘rest’ for players instead of participating in the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Game, international media reported on Friday.

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba are the two players from Inter Miami to be chosen for the MLS All-Star Game on July 23 against the best of Liga MX in Austin.

Mascherano said he would like the chosen players to rest instead of taking part in the All-Star Game.

"The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest but that is not my decision," Mascherano said.

"I know how important the All Star [Game] is, and as far as I know there is no decision from the club, everything is as normal."

Messi and Alba are set to travel to Texas next week to take part in the event.

Inter Miami will play their third match of the MLS against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. The team has returned to the MLS regular season following their participation in the Club World Cup, where they suffered an exit in the round of 16.

Mascherano is concerned about the players' injuries, saying the team has been suffering from injuries all season. He is also worried about the number of matches the team is playing, but also emphasises the fact that the team also needs improvement.

"Regarding injuries, I'm not a specialist. It clearly worries me because, in the end, the team has been suffering from a lot of muscle injuries all season," Mascherano said.

"The intensity of the games we've played, especially in the last month and a half, has been very, very high. But, well, we also clearly have to find some explanation, improve, and try to avoid it because obviously the team is gradually deteriorating with injuries."

The coach also mentioned Oscar Ustari's injury, but said that he does not know how serious the injury is.

"Ustari suffered an injury, but I do not know the extent of the timeline. He will not play tomorrow, the goalkeeper will be Rocco," Mascherano concluded.