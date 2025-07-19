Muhammad Asif beats India’s Damani to win IBSF World Masters Championship

This undated picture shows Pakistan cueist Muhammad Asif in action during the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain in Manama. — Reporter

MANAMA: Pakistan’s seasoned cueist Muhammad Asif added another feather to his cap as he edged past India’s Brijesh Damani 4-3 to win the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship here at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain on Friday.

Asif, who had earlier lost against Damani in the group stage, got off to a commanding start to the summit clash by clinching the first two frames.

Damani, however, responded strongly by winning three consecutive frames and securing a crucial lead.

But Asif displayed great resilience as he clinched the sixth frame comprehensively to force the match into the decider.

In the seventh and final frame, Asif completely outclassed Damani and avenged his group-stage 3-0 thrashing with a 98-37, 75-55, 0-80, 49-52, 41-64, 91-29 and 78-9 victory.

The IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship marked Muhammad Asif’s sixth world title as the 36-year-old has won two team and three individual titles during his glittering career.

For the unversed, Asif had booked his spot in the final by defeating another Indian opponent, Manan Chandra, 4-2.

The former world amateur champion displayed resilience as he recovered from being one frame down to winning the high-stakes clash 4-2 with frame scores of 118-6, 0-84, 25-76, 92-11, 87-62 and 72-41.

Asif started the match on a high as he completely outclassed Chandra 118-6 in the opening frame.

Chandra, however, responded strongly as he won the next two frames to take the lead, only for Asif to win three consecutive frames to round up a thumping victory.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Pakistan’s emerging cueist Hasnain Akhtar outclassed Poland’s Riley Powell 4-0 to clinch the IBSF World U17 Championship title.

The in-form cueist, who lost only one frame in his successful campaign, dominated throughout the summit clash and eventually won it with the frames score of 86-7, 73-35, 50-32 and 98-4.

Hasnain, as a result, becomes the first Pakistani to win the IBSF World Championship in the U17 category.