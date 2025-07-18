Pakistan Shaheens kick off training for England tour

Pakistan Shaheens' Ubaid Shah in action during their training session at the Tonbridge School Ground in Kent on July 18, 2025. — Reporter

KENT: The Pakistan Shaheens squad on Friday, kicked off training for their England tour, comprising a series of limited-overs and multi-day matches, beginning July 22.

According to the details, the 18-member squad participated in the rigorous training session at the Tonbridge School Ground here to fine-tune their skills ahead of the multi-format assignment.

The Shaheens will play their first One-Day match against the First-Class Counties Select XI on July 22 at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

They will then face the Professional County Club Select XI in two consecutive One-Day fixtures scheduled for July 25 and July 27, at Kent and the 1st Central County Ground in Hove, respectively.

Following the limited-overs games, the red-ball leg of the tour will commence with a three-day match against the PCC Select XI in Hove, starting July 29.

The second three-day match of the tour will see Pakistan Shaheens take on a combined side from the South Asian Cricket Academy and MCC Young Cricketers, starting August 3 at the Canterbury Cricket Ground.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on July 11, announced an 18-member Shaheens squad for the aforementioned multi-format tour.

Left-handed middle-order batter Saud Shakeel will lead the side and will be joined by three fellow Test players – Musa Khan, Mir Hamza, and Sajid Khan.

The Test cricketers will be accompanied by 14 emerging players, 11 of whom are aged under 25.

Squad:

Saud Shakeel (c), Ali Zaryab, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Suleman, Mubasir Khan, Musa Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sajid Khan, Shahid Aziz, Shamyl Hussain, and Ubaid Shah.

Player Support Personnel:

Imran Farhat (head coach), Rehan Riaz (bowling coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst), and Ali Sufyan (physio).