Lennox Lewis says Oleksandr Usyk 'should retire' if he beats Daniel Dubois

This collage of pictures shows former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis (centre), Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois. — Instagram/Reuters

Former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis believes Oleksandr Usyk should retire if he beats Daniel Dubois, international media reported on Friday.

Usyk and Dubois will be in action at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in a rematch. The two heavyweights hit the scales ahead of the bout.

At the weigh-in, Usyk came in at 227.3 pounds, eclipsing his previous highest weight of 226, while Dubois tipped the scales at 243.8 pounds, bringing the pressure.

Last year, Usyk (23,0 14 KOs) defeated Tyson Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lewis in 1999.

When asked if Usyk should bid farewell to sport, Lewis replied that the Ukrainian has nothing left to prove; he is taking a big risk and should retire after the fight if he wins.

"Yes, he has nothing left to prove. He could have walked away before this fight and in boxing Daniel Dubois again, he's taking a big risk. But if he feels he can come through it, the risk is good, because the title he can claim is big. He may be pushing it, but to fight on you've got to have a get-out plan.

"When you work, you have to have a get-out plan. If I work for seven years I can get out, and his get-out plan is one more fight."

Lewis considers Usyk as an all-time great.

"He's definitely in the same group as Muhammad Ali, me, all the great fighters," Lewis said.

The former world champion believes Dubois must try to use his size.

"Usyk has a very high ring IQ but he's not a natural heavyweight, he's a built-up heavyweight. Daniel is a natural heavyweight and he can use that to his advantage, especially in the opening few rounds, and push Usyk to the ropes," Lewis said.

"I used to call Usyk a rabbit because he jumps around but you can't allow him to do that; he needs to put pressure on with his feet, push him back to the ropes and make sure he is first and last with his combinations."

Usyk first fought Dubois in August 2023, where the Ukrainian came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

However, the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was ruled low by the officials.

Since then, Usyk has fought Fury twice, and Dubois has also responded brilliantly after his defeat to Usyk in their first showdown, defeating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua.