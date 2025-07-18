Hasnain Akhtar wins IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship

This undated picture shows Pakistan cueist Hasnain Akhtar featuring in the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain in Manama. — Reporter

MANAMA: Pakistan’s emerging cueist Hasnain Akhtar outclassed Poland’s Riley Powell in the final 4-0 to clinch the IBSF World U17 Championship title here at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain on Friday.

The in-form cueist, who lost only one frame in his successful campaign, dominated throughout the summit clash and eventually won it with the frames score of 86-7, 73-35, 50-32 and 98-4.

Hasnain, as a result, becomes the first Pakistani to win the IBSF World Championship in the U17 category.

National cueist Naseem Akhtar won the prestigious title in the U18 category in 2017, which was replaced by the U17 category in 2023.

Hasnain Akhtar qualified for the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship final with a commanding victory over Poland’s Oliwier Nizialek in the semi-final on Friday.

The in-form cueist, who has thus far dropped only one frame in his dominant campaign, took early control of the match by sealing three consecutive frames.

Nizialek, who could not score in double digits in each of the first three frames, offered some fightback in the must-win contest, but his efforts were insufficient to down Hasnain, who secured a perfect 4-0 victory with the frame scores of 76-1, 69-8, 88-0 and 62-37.

Notably, the 16-year-old booked his spot in the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship semi-final with a resounding 3-1 victory over Poland’s Krzysztof Czapnik.

The quarter-final got off to a contrasting start as Czapnik took the opening frame 78-1, courtesy of a 57-point break.

It marked Hasnain’s first failure to win a frame in his IBSF World Snooker Championship campaign, and the 16-year-old thus responded valiantly, outclassing Czapnik in the next three frames to retain his dominance in the junior circuit.

The frames score of Hasnain’s victory was 1-78, 92-1, 67-45, 58-16.