Pakistan Champions edge England Champions in WCL 2025 opener

Pakistan Champions' players celebrate after winning their World Championship of Legends 2025 match against England Champions at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 18, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

BIRMINGHAM: A disciplined bowling performance, coupled with Mohammad Hafeez’s anchoring half-century, powered Pakistan Champions to a narrow five-run victory over England Champions in the opening match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 here at Edgbaston on Friday.

Set to chase 161, England Champions could accumulate 155/4 in their allotted 20 overs despite the half-century from Phil Mustard up the order.

The home side got off to a shaky start to the pursuit as Alastair Cook (seven) was cleaned up by Rumman Raees on the final delivery of the fifth over with just 32 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, Mustard was joined by James Vince (seven) for a brief 20-run partnership, which culminated in the ninth over with the latter’s dismissal of Aamer Yamin.

Mustard then joined forces with Ian Bell for an anchoring 55-run partnership for the third wicket until eventually falling victim to Sohail Tanvir in the 16th over.

He remained the top-scorer for England Champions with a 51-ball 58, laced with eight fours.

Bell took charge of England’s run chase following his dismissal and put together an unbeaten 48-run partnership for the fourth wicket with skipper Eoin Morgan, which, however, went in vain as England fell short by five runs.

Bell remained unbeaten with 51 off 35 deliveries, featuring five fours and two sixes, while Morgan made 16 not out from 12.

For Pakistan, Raees, Yamin and Tanvir took one wicket each.

The five-wicket victory put Pakistan Champions at the top of the WCL 2025 standings with two points after one match, while England Champions succumbed to the bottom.

England Champions captain Eoin Morgan’s decision to bowl first proved beneficial as his team’s bowling unit curtailed Pakistan to 160/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

The green shirts got off to a shaky start to their innings as their left-handed opener, Sharjeel Khan (12), fell victim to Stuart Meaker in the fourth over with just 24 runs on the board.

His opening partner, Kamran Akmal, followed suit in the next over, resulting in Pakistan Champions slipping to 27/2 in five overs.

Following the back-to-back blows, skipper Mohammad Hafeez joined Umar Amin in the middle, aiming to stabilise the innings.

The duo shared a 17-run partnership until Amin (six) got run out due to a mix-up in the eighth over.

Pakistan Champions then lost three more wickets in quick succession, while Hafeez stood his ground firm at the other end and kept the scoreboard ticking.

He eventually received ample support from the other end in the form of Aamer Yamin, with whom he added 32 runs for the seventh wicket until eventually falling victim to Liam Plunkett in the 17th over.

Mohammad Hafeez remained the top-scorer for Pakistan Champions with a 34-ball 54, laced with eight boundaries.

Following his departure, Yamin took the reins of Pakistan’s batting charge and gave a late push to their total with blistering hitting, the highlight of which was the final over bowled by James Vince that went for 22 runs.

Yamin remained unbeaten with a 13-ball 27, featuring three sixes.

For England, Chris Tremlett and Plunkett picked up two wickets each, while Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker, Dimitri Mascarenhas and Vince could take one apiece.