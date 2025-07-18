Arsenal signs Noni Madueke from Chelsea

A photo of Noni Madueke signing a contract with Premier League club Arsenal on July 18, 2025. — Arsenal

Premier League club Arsenal signed England international Noni Madueke from Chelsea, the club confirmed on Friday.

According to British media reports, the deal was done on an initial fee of £48.5m.

The 23-year-old left the Chelsea squad before the 3-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final to finalise a deal with Mikel Arteta's side.

Madueke developed at Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, then moved to the Netherlands to join PSV Eindhoven in 2018, following a transfer to Chelsea in January 2023 and has since made 92 appearances in all competitions for the Blues scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists.

The English winger bid farewell to Chelsea in an Instagram post.

"Dear Chelsea Football Club, I want to thank you for the last 3 or so years... To my teammates thank you for everything, I leave with only love and admiration for you guys," the Instagram post read.

"To (Chelsea manager) Enzo Maresca, it was a privilege to play under you, thank you for trying to better me as a player and as a person. Lastly thank you to every single Chelsea fan. Thank you for the love, the praise and also the criticism, I appreciate it all. I leave here with nothing but fond memories."

Madueke featured in five matches out of seven for Chelsea in the Club World Cup in the United States.

Manager Arteta welcomed Noni Madueke to the club, saying he is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League.

"We're all so happy to welcome Noni Madueke to the team," Arteta said.

“Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality. He is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League.”