Jose Mourinho eyes Portugal return at 'height of career'

Jose Mourinho will be spending the next two years in Turkey. — Reuters

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho desired to return to coaching in his homeland, Portugal, international media reported on Friday.

Mourinho left Portugal after guiding FC Porto to Champions League glory in 2004 to try his luck at Chelsea.

The Portuguese coach achieved major success in his 11 spells of coaching at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma, winning 26 trophies.

He is also the only manager to win the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Mourinho, 62, who signed a contract with Turkish club Fenerbahce in July 2024 for two years, wants to coach in Portugal at the height of his career.

"I'm definitely coming to Portugal. It hasn't happened yet, but it will," Mourinho said.

"Not because I feel like I'm nearing the end, I feel far from that. I don't want to come to Portugal for a golden retirement or for the last years of my career.

"I want to come to Portugal at the height of my career, in good health and physically and mentally strong. I'll definitely be back."

When asked about choosing between club management or Portugal's national team, Mourinho said: "Anything."

He recently denied reports of being in contact with Portugal's Football Federation executives to pursue a job as national team manager ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

However, the story was different last year as he revealed that he had twice been approached for the Portugal coaching job.

Mourinho led Fenerbahce to the runners-up position in the Turkish Super Lig last season.