WCL 2025: England Champions elect to bowl first against Pakistan Champions

Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez (second from right) and England Champions' Eoin Morgan (second from left) at the toss for the World Championship of Legends match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 18, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

BIRMINGHAM: England Champions have won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan Champions in the opening match of the World Championship of Legends (2025) here at Edgbaston on Friday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan Champions: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir and Rumman Raees.

England Champions: Eoin Morgan (c), Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, James Vince, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Ryan Sidebottom and Stuart Meaker.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan Champions and England Champions have thus far come face to face only once, with the inaugural editions’ runners-up winning the solitary fixture thumpingly by 79 runs.

Batting first, Pakistan Champions registered a massive total of 196/4 on the board, courtesy of half-centuries from Sohaib Maqsood (64) and all-rounder Shoaib Malik (51).

In response, England Champions’ batting unit unfolded on a meagre 117 in 17 overs.

Leading the bowling charge for Pakistan Champions was spinner Saeed Ajmal, who picked up three wickets for just 12 runs in his three overs.

FORM GUIDE

The two teams enter the match with contrasting momentums in their favour as Pakistan Champions lost two of their last five matches, including the defeat against arch-rivals India Champions in the final of the inaugural edition, while England Champions have only one victory from their last five fixtures.

Pakistan Champions: L, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

England Champions: L, L, L, W, W