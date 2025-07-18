Pakistan hold first training session in Dhaka for Bangladesh T20Is

Pakistan cricketers train at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on July 18, 2025. — Reporter

DHAKA: The Pakistan squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh held its first training session here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

According to the details, the 15-member squad, which assembled here on Wednesday, kicked off training after a rest day on Thursday.

The national players took part in several batting, bowling and fielding drills under the supervision of the coaching staff, led by Mike Hesson.

Furthermore, the coaching staff worked closely with batters during the nets session to acclimatise them with the conditions.

For the unversed, the green shirts will play three T20Is against Bangladesh on July 20, 22 and 24, with Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium set to host all the matches.

The series marks a rematch between the two sides after their last encounter in May, where Pakistan sealed a 3-0 clean sweep at home.

Earlier this week, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially announced ticket prices for the upcoming series, with prices ranging from Tk 300 to Tk 3,500, catering to a wide range of fans.

The BCB has prioritised a digital-first approach for ticket distribution. Starting July 15, tickets will be available exclusively online through the official eTicket platform.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule in Bangladesh