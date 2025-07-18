Turki Alalshikh says 'Paul agreed to fight, now he intends to talk with Joshua'

This collage of pictures shows two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul. — Reuters/AFP

Turki Alalshikh claimed Jake Paul has agreed to a fight against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, now he will talk with the Brit about finalising the bout, international media reported on Friday.

There are serious chances of a fight between two-time heavyweight world champion Joshua and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, as the latter has repeatedly called for it and claimed that AJ has also called him up to discuss the fight.

Paul has increased his chances of a potential bout with “AJ” after beating ex-world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. late in June.

Meanwhile, a keen observer of the situation, Alalshikh, Saudi adviser and the man behind the Gulf nation’s entry into sport in recent years, said that the fight is on the way as Paul has agreed, and he intends to talk with Joshua.

“I’m not against what Jack Paul is doing in boxing, it’s good for boxing to have young generation. I’m against some kinds of fights he do. I want to tell you example and surprise,” Alalshikh said.

“I am thinking, me and him, to do doing him against [Anthony] Joshua now. Joshua, if he destroy him it will be good for me — the headache of Jack Paul will go from my mind.

“If Jack Paul win, I will know that Joshua is finished and Jack Paul deserves to be ranking and deserve to have future in boxing, right?

“I don’t want 50/50. In this situation I want it 99/1. Jack Paul accepted. Now next week I will talk with Joshua about it.”

Paul returned to the ring after his controversial victory over Mike Tyson last November and earned a convincing unanimous decision victory in a cruiserweight clash over former WBC middleweight champion Chavez Jr.

The victory guaranteed him a spot in the top 15 of the cruiserweight rankings and even faced off with Zurdo Ramirez, who holds two titles, potentially signalling his first world title fight.

On the other hand, Joshua has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries, but has announced his comeback in December 2025 after successful elbow surgery.