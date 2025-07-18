New Zealand crush Zimbabwe to consolidate top spot in tri-series standings

New Zealand's Devon Conway (left) and Rachin Ravindra in action during their T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 18, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Matt Henry’s three-wicket haul, coupled with Devon Conway’s unbeaten half-century, led New Zealand to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over hosts Zimbabwe in the third match of the T20I tri-series here at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner’s decision to bowl first paid dividends as his bowling unit’s collective effort restricted the home side to a modest total of 120/7 in 20 overs.

Opener Wessly Madhevere remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with a cautious 32-ball 36, followed by his opening partner Brian Bennett, who made 21 off 20 deliveries.

Middle-order batters Tony Munyonga (13), Ryan Burl and skipper Sikandar Raza, 12 each, were the other Zimbabwe batters to amass double figures.

Henry was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking four wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, while Adam Milne, Santner, Michael Bracewell and Rachin Ravindra chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 121-run target, New Zealand comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 37 balls to spare.

The Blackcaps, however, had a contrasting start to the run chase as they lost Tim Seifert (three) in the second over with just five runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Ravindra joined Conway in the middle and steered New Zealand into a commanding position by putting together 59 runs for the second wicket.

The anchoring stand culminated in the ninth over when Ravindra fell victim to Tinotenda Maposa while playing a ramp shot. He scored 30 off 19 deliveries with the help of four fours and a six.

Conway was then joined by Daryl Mitchell for an unbeaten 58-run partnership, which propelled New Zealand to a resounding victory.

Devon Conway remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with an unbeaten 59 of 40 deliveries, studded with four fours and two sixes, while Mitchell made 26 not out from 19 balls.

For his match-winning knock, Conway was adjudged the Player of the Match.

For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Maposa could pick up a wicket apiece.

The eight-wicket victory strengthened New Zealand’s position at the top of the T20I tri-series standings with four points in two matches, while Zimbabwe remained at the bottom with two defeats in as many matches.