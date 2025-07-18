U17 final-bound Hasnain makes triumphant start to IBSF U21 Championship

An undated picture of Pakistan's emerging cueist Hasnain Akhtar. — Facebook/MHASnooker

MANAMA: Pakistan’s emerging cueist Hasnain Akhtar extended his dream run at the IBSF World Snooker Championships by making a triumphant start to the Under-21 event here at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain on Friday.

Hasnain, who is set to compete against Wales’ Riley Powell in the U17 final later today, took on Hong Kong’s Ka Long Pang in his U21 campaign opener and secured a perfect 3-0 victory.

The victory put him at the top of the Group Q standings, while Long Pang succumbed to the bottom.

He next faces Sri Lanka’s Khaled Gazali on Sunday, while his final group-stage match is scheduled against Poland’s David Nistor on Monday.

For the unversed, Hasnain Akhtar qualified for the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship final with a commanding victory over Poland’s Oliwier Nizialek in the semi-final on Friday.

The in-form cueist, who has thus far dropped only one frame in his dominant campaign, took early control of the match by sealing three consecutive frames.

Nizialek, who could not score in double digits in each of the first three frames, offered some fightback in the must-win contest, but his efforts were insufficient to down Hasnain, who secured a perfect 4-0 victory with the frame scores of 76-1, 69-8, 88-0 and 62-37.

Notably, the 16-year-old booked his spot in the IBSF World U17 Snooker Championship semi-final with a resounding 3-1 victory over Poland’s Krzysztof Czapnik.

The quarter-final got off to a contrasting start as Czapnik took the opening frame 78-1, courtesy of a 57-point break.

It marked Hasnain’s first failure to win a frame in his IBSF World Snooker Championship campaign, and the 16-year-old thus responded valiantly, outclassing Czapnik in the next three frames to retain his dominance in the junior circuit.

The frames score of Hasnain’s victory was 1-78, 92-1, 67-45, 58-16.