Manchester United agree deal to sign Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo

An undated photo of Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo. — Instagram/bryan_.m19

Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Bryan Mbeumo after Brentford accepted a £65m bid, British media reported on Friday.

According to reports, Mbeumo could undergo a medical soon as the club is looking to wrap up the deal to take him on the tour to the United States on Tuesday for three pre-season games.

The Cameroon international is set to become Ruben Amorim’s third signing of the summer following forward Matheus Cunha’s arrival from Wolves and left-back Diego Leon.

United submitted their first offer of an overall £55m for Mbeumo at the start of June and failed with a second bid of £62.5m at the end of the month.

But the Bees are happy with Manchester United’s third one, which is worth an initial £65m and could jump up to £70m with £5m of add-ons.

Mbeumo, who transferred from Troyes to join the Bees in 2019, will become Brentford's biggest ever sale.

The 25-year-old impressed everyone last season with his striking abilities, scoring 20 Premier League goals, and several clubs were interested in him, including Tottenham Hotspur. However, Bryan Mbeumo chose to join United.

Converting chances is the main concern for Manchester, and Amorim has been repeatedly speaking about that.

United scored 44 Premier League goals last season, which was their worst in a domestic campaign since they were relegated in 1973-74.

If United succeeds in making a deal, it is likely to mean skipper Bruno Fernandes playing in a deeper role as Cunha is reserved for one of the two inside forward positions behind a main striker that Amorim prefers.