No Sarfaraz Ahmed in Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025

BIRMINGHAM: Former captain and wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed has been replaced in the Pakistan Champions squad for the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, scheduled to get underway later today.

The Pakistan Champions unveiled their highly anticipated squad just hours before the commencement of their campaign opener against the England Champions.

The squad, announced by the team owner Kamil Khan, featured notable changes as former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz was replaced by Kamran Akmal at the 11th hour, while middle-order batter Fawad Alam came in as a surprise inclusion.

Notably, the Pakistan Champions had announced in January this year that Sarfaraz would represent them in this year’s edition of the WCL.

Pakistan Champions' social media had also posted a video confirming Sarfaraz's signing, captioning it: "CAPTAIN. LEADER. LEGEND! Sarfaraz Ahmed is bringing his winning mentality to Pakistan Champions for WCL Season 2."

Legendary all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will lead Pakistan Champions in this year’s WCL, replacing T20 World Cup-winning captain Younis Khan, who led them to the final in the inaugural edition.

Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Fawad Alam, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Rumman Raees, Amir Yamin and Sohail Khan.



Complete Tournament Schedule:

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage