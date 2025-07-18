England coach Sarina Wiegman says she felt they were off to Euro 2025

England manager Sarina Wiegman during training on June 23, 2025. — Reuters

ZURICH: England head coach Sarina Wiegman thought that the Euro 2025 journey had been over, but the Lionesses defeated Sweden on penalties 3-2. She does not remember a match like this in her career.

England advanced to the Euro 2025 semi-finals, defeating Sweden on a wild penalty shootout before rallying from two goals down to draw 2-2 here at Letzigrund.

England, on their comeback, played phenomenally and edged a crazy penalty shootout 3-2.

Wiegman accepted that they wanted to start more efficiently, as it was not a good start, and she admitted that they were struggling.

"We wanted to start the game a lot better than we did," Wiegman said.

"That's not a good start. Then really quickly they scored a second goal and we were struggling coming into the game.

"Then you think we wanted to think about how could we help the team. Then we started playing a bit better but we didn't create much. In the second half we were on the ball a lot more."

Wiegman made some bold decisions during the match that made the victory possible.

She brought in Chloe Kelly in the 78th minute, and the players showed great strength as they scored their first in the 79th minute off a Kelly assist, and substitute Michelle Agyemang finished from close range.

The match went to penalties, where goalkeeper Hampton saved two penalties, and Bronze slotted the winning effort.

Wiegman admitted that she thought several times that they would lose and would go back home.

"Today I thought about three times we were out," Wiegman said.