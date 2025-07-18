Hubert Hurkacz says Sinner and Alcaraz are playing at higher level than ‘Big 4’

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's final alongside runner up Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 13, 2025. — Reuters

Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz said Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are playing at a higher level than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in their prime, international media reported on Friday.

Sinner and Alcaraz are the undisputed new kings of men´s tennis, claiming the past seven majors between them.

Sinner defeated defending champion Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a high-voltage final on July 13 to win his first Wimbledon men's title and take his revenge after suffering a title defeat to the latter in Paris.

Hurkacz had faced the ‘Big 4’ from the last era, with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic joined by Andy Murray as the dominant forces, which dominated the game for well over a decade.

Hurkacz has also played with Sinner and Alcaraz in recent years and believes the two are at a level which is better than it was ten years ago.

“It’s difficult to say who wins when they are all playing their best tennis,” Hurkacz said.

“I feel like the level is growing every single year, and obviously, we can say the level is better than it was ten years ago, but that is not to say Roger, Rafa, Novak and Andy could not get to where we are now.

“They also improved every year and raised the bar, so if they were playing now, they would still be improving.”

Hurkacz further stated that Sinner and Alcaraz have set new standards, and it is up to the rest of the players now to work hard to keep up with them. He said that this is what motivates him to work hard and reach those levels.

“What we can say is Jannik and Carlos are playing at an incredible level now and it is up to the rest of us to work hard to keep up with them," Hurkacz continued.

“That’s why I wake up every morning and work so hard to try and reach those levels. They are setting a big target now, so that is what we have to aim for.”