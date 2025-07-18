Glenn Phillips ruled out of New Zealand's multi-format Zimbabwe tour

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips plays a shot during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2025. — ICC

AUCKLAND: All-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe as well as the subsequent two-match Test series against the Chevrons due to an injury to his right groin, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Friday.

According to the NZC, Phillips sustained the injury during the recently held Major League Cricket (MLC) final.

The injury, determined upon his arrival in Zimbabwe, will take a ‘number of weeks’ to heal.

“Phillips suffered the injury during the Major League Cricket (MLC) final and was assessed on arrival in Zimbabwe where it was determined he would require a number of weeks to rehabilitate,” the NZC said in a statement.

Consequently, top-order batter Tim Robinson, who was added to the New Zealand squad for the tri-series as a cover for players participating in the MLC 2025 final, has been retained for the remainder.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over missing Phillips’s services for the Zimbabwe tour and backed the all-rounder to work hard for his return.

“It’s obviously disappointing to lose someone of Glenn’s calibre,” said Walter.

“Much like Finn, we really feel for Glenn and that he misses out on this series.

“We know he was eager to get out on the field for the BLACKCAPS and unfortunately, he won’t be able to do that for this series.

“We know he’ll work hard to get himself back onto the park, and I look forward to when that happens.”

For the unversed, Glenn Phillips will now return to New Zealand alongside James Neesham and Mitchell Hay, who were also called in as covers.

His replacement for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe will be announced in due course.