Pakistan beat India to reach Asian U16 Volleyball Championship final

Pakistan players celebrate during their semi-final match against India in the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship, held in Thailand on July 18, 2025. – Pakistan Volleyball Federation

NAKHON PATHOM: Pakistan continued their dominant run in the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship, securing a spot in the final after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over arch-rivals India in the semifinal on Thursday.

The Green Shirts put on a commanding display, winning in straight sets with scores of 25-16, 25-19, and 25-12. Pakistan outperformed India in all departments—attack, block, and service—to register a clinical win.

Muhammad Junaid was the standout performer, scoring 19 points, including 11 from attacks. Faizanullah added 12 points, while Talha Maher and Irfan chipped in with seven points each.

Pakistan's superiority was evident in the statistics. They secured 37 attack points to India’s 25, dominated the net with 13 block points against India’s 4, and edged out their rivals 5-4 in service points.

With this win, Pakistan have booked their place in the final where they will take on Iran at the same venue on July 19.

Notably, the Green Shirts have already defeated Iran once in the crossover round with a gritty 3-1 victory. That match lasted over two hours, with set scores of 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, and 31-29.

Pakistan’s journey to the final has been nothing short of remarkable. They opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over South Korea (25-16, 25-19, 25-8), followed by a dominant performance against Saudi Arabia (25-14, 25-13, 25-11).

In their third group match, they maintained their perfect record by defeating Chinese Taipei in straight sets (26-24, 25-14, 25-16).

The Pakistani squad extended their unbeaten streak in the first crossover round with a 3-0 win over Indonesia.

Despite trailing 3-12 in the opening set, they mounted an impressive comeback to take the set 25-23, and went on to win the next two 25-20 and 25-20. Junaid again led the charge with 15 points, while Faizanullah added 11.

The tournament, organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation, is being held in the Thai cities of Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi. Sixteen teams are participating, divided into four pools.