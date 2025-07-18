Max Holloway alerts Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 318

An undated picture of Hawaii's Max Holloway. — Instagram/blessedmma

New Orleans: Max Holloway warned Dustin Poirier by saying, 'this is his last dance' ahead of their most anticipated fight of the year on Saturday at UFC 318.

Hawaii's Holloway will be defending his symbolic BMF title at the King Centre, and on the other side, Poirier is the home favourite and he will try to bring the curtain down on his magnificent career.

The American lightweight champion, Poirier, has already won 21 bouts in the UFC out of 31 and is also regarded as the best fighter.

Poirier has never won an undisputed title and will be facing Holloway for the third time in his career.

Poirier has won the last two bouts, so he feels more confident, but he mentioned that he wants to walk away from the sport, and cited that Max is a legend and a kind person as well.

"It feels surreal but it's the right time. I don't want the sport to chew me up, I want to walk away, I don't want it to retire me," said Poirier.

"We've fought at different times as different men and each fight has been so different. It's exciting. Max is a legend, [a] hall of famer, and a good person so fighting him for the last one seems poetic."

Meanwhile, Holloway will be starting a new journey as he has started aiming for lightweight permanently after beating Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title in October.

Holloway alerted Dustin that it would be his last dance.

"It sucks it has to be Dustin but this is his last dance and I'm here to play spoiler," said Holloway.